MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MPLN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.44. 2,017,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,385. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and a PE ratio of -7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37. MultiPlan has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $12.93.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

