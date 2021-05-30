Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Short Interest Up 80.0% in May

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the April 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.0 days.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MNARF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 508. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $13.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.