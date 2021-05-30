Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Short Interest Up 188.5% in May

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 188.5% from the April 29th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,859,000 after purchasing an additional 501,502 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 205.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 21,013 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 103,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,781 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the first quarter valued at about $275,000.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

