Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $239,000 Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth $34,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $82.49 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

