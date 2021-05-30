Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.93 Million

Brokerages predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) will announce sales of $45.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.98 million to $47.25 million. Monmouth Real Estate Investment posted sales of $41.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full-year sales of $182.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.89 million to $187.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $194.71 million, with estimates ranging from $175.36 million to $205.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 59.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MNR. Berenberg Bank downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,596,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,759,000 after purchasing an additional 150,508 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,061,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,709,000 after purchasing an additional 93,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,340,000 after purchasing an additional 56,713 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,776,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,765,000 after purchasing an additional 96,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNR stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 540,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,618. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 92.31%.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

