Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.92.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other Moderna news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $1,149,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,674.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total transaction of $1,518,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,292,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,606,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,165,281 shares of company stock valued at $283,825,973. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $5.47 on Friday, reaching $185.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,567,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,211,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 148.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.75. Moderna has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

