MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) Short Interest Update

MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the April 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MJARF remained flat at $$0.05 on Friday. 157,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,875. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08. MJardin Group has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.22.

Get MJardin Group alerts:

MJardin Group Company Profile

MJardin Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates, harvests, processes, and sells cannabis products in Canada and the United States. The company also provides consulting services, including strategic capital and financing, project management services for cultivation, licensure support, facility design, systems implementation, facility and equipment leasing, construction oversight, facility ramp-up, and access to intellectual property held by the company to licensed cannabis operators with cultivation and retail businesses.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for MJardin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJardin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.