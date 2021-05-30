Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CONMED by 1.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNMD. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company.

NYSE CNMD opened at $137.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.53. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $146.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. CONMED had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $1,861,596.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,827 shares in the company, valued at $16,405,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $2,828,553.56. Insiders sold 38,780 shares of company stock worth $5,522,824 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

