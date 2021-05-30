Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is First Pacific Financial’s 6th Largest Position

First Pacific Financial increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,595 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.9% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Rea LTD. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 22,756 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,501,525 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $589,785,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,994,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,061,487 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $721,807,000 after buying an additional 40,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 51.2% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 286,747 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $67,606,000 after buying an additional 97,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $249.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $180.41 and a one year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.09.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

