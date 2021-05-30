Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.850-1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.95. 1,162,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,697. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $94.05 and a one year high of $166.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Longbow Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.55.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

