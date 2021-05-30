Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.850-1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,697. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.67, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.55.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $175,787.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

