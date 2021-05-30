Michael Crosby Sells 5,000 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Stock

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE INT opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.71.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at $26,959,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in World Fuel Services by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,288,000 after purchasing an additional 510,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in World Fuel Services by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 359,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

