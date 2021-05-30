Michael Crosby Sells 5,000 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Stock

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE INT opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.71.
World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at $26,959,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in World Fuel Services by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,288,000 after purchasing an additional 510,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in World Fuel Services by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 359,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.
World Fuel Services Company Profile
World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.
