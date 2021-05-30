MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

MGM opened at $42.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.88. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

In other news, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,286 shares of company stock worth $5,950,144. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

