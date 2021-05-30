Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 31.450-31.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $29.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39 billion-$3.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 7.500-7.650 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,077.86.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD traded up $3.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,300.95. The company had a trading volume of 64,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,345. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,276.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,186.45. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $747.02 and a 52 week high of $1,339.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $7,780,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 958 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.