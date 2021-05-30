MetaMorph Hits Market Capitalization of $312,901.03 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. One MetaMorph coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMorph has a market cap of $312,901.03 and approximately $875.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00078804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00018512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $329.83 or 0.00919158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.56 or 0.09114166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00089658 BTC.

MetaMorph Coin Profile

METM is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 coins. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.