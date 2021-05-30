Merck & Co., Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Merck & Co., Inc. has raised its dividend by 31.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE MRK opened at $75.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.48 and its 200-day moving average is $78.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

