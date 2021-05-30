MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc cut its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $20,103,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 566.7% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $3.67 on Friday, hitting $1,358.67. The stock had a trading volume of 352,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,537. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $830.95 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,382.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,489.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,602.23.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.61.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

