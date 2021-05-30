megaBONK 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8,151.00 (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 29th. Over the last week, megaBONK has traded down 37.3% against the dollar. megaBONK has a total market capitalization of $342,723.62 and $8,151.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One megaBONK coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

megaBONK Profile

megaBONK (MBONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

