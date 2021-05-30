Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.60

Shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.60 and traded as high as $9.40. Medallion Financial shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 53,171 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MFIN. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $229.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.60.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.51 million. Analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,046,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

