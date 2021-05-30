McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) vs. Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Critical Contrast

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) and McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Coffee and McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coffee 0.96% 3.87% 2.78% McCormick & Company, Incorporated 13.02% 20.64% 7.02%

Coffee has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coffee and McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coffee $74.34 million 0.46 -$90,000.00 N/A N/A McCormick & Company, Incorporated $5.60 billion 4.25 $747.40 million $2.83 31.47

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has higher revenue and earnings than Coffee.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Coffee and McCormick & Company, Incorporated, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coffee 0 0 0 0 N/A McCormick & Company, Incorporated 0 3 1 0 2.25

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus price target of $95.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.23%. Given McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe McCormick & Company, Incorporated is more favorable than Coffee.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.0% of Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Coffee shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

McCormick & Company, Incorporated beats Coffee on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators. It also roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels. As of October 31, 2020, the company supplied private label coffee under approximately 21 labels to wholesalers and retailers in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes. In addition, it roasts, blends, and packages company label branded coffee to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned and multi-unit retail customers. Further, the company offers tabletop coffee roasting equipment, instant coffees, and tea products for its customers. Its coffee brands include Cafe Caribe, Don Manuel, S&W, Cafe Supremo, Via Roma, Premier Roasters, Harmony Bay, and Steep and Brew. The company was formerly known as Transpacific International Group Corp and changed its name to Coffee Holding Co., Inc. in April 1998. Coffee Holding Co., Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Staten Island, New York.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts. This segment markets its products under the McCormick, French, Frank's RedHot, Lawry's, Gourmet Garden, Club House, and OLD BAY brands in the Americas; Ducros, Schwartz, Kamis, and Drogheria & Alimentari, and VahinÃ© brand names in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; McCormick and DaQiao brands in China; and McCormick, Aeroplane, and Gourmet Garden brand names in Australia, as well as markets regional and ethnic brands, such as Zatarain's, Stubb's, Thai Kitchen, and Simply Asia. It also supplies its products under the private labels. This segment serves retailers comprising grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce retailers directly and indirectly through distributors or wholesalers. The Flavor Solutions segment offers seasoning blends, spices and herbs, condiments, coating systems, and compound flavors to multinational food manufacturers and foodservice customers. It serves foodservice customers directly and indirectly through distributors. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

