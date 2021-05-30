MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.250-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.84 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.400-5.400 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. MasTec presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.17.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.33. 623,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,487. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. MasTec has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $121.05.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MasTec will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $142,339.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. Insiders have sold 82,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,743,546 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

