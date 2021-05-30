Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 39,050 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 372.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,050 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 189.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 61,085 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 75.9% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPC opened at $61.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.68, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.43.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPC. Mizuho increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

