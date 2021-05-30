Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 7,727 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 374.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,681,643,000 after purchasing an additional 58,466 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,136,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,909,000 after acquiring an additional 144,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $794,592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,142,000 after buying an additional 70,803 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $1,249,629.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,321.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $12,115,736 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PH. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.14.

Shares of PH opened at $308.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $315.09 and its 200 day moving average is $291.00. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.30 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

