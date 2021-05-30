Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 6,288 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 374.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROP stock opened at $450.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $435.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.50. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.67.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

