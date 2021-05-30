Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 373.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,184 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.30 per share, for a total transaction of $59,977.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $1,742,525.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,471,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,756,423. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average is $39.71. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

