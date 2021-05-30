Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 17,233 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 374.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,839 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 17,233 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 21.1% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 97,896 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after acquiring an additional 17,029 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $615,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,350 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $2,964,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $142.93 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $137,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,105.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,557 shares of company stock worth $4,835,962. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

