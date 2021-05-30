Mariner LLC Raises Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,869 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

GOLD opened at $24.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.26. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.29.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

