Mariner LLC Lowers Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mariner LLC trimmed its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $37.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.86. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

In other news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,537.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

