Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $295,934,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 442.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,182,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,667,000 after buying an additional 1,779,597 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,397,000 after buying an additional 1,742,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,184,000 after buying an additional 1,472,593 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $51,023,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.53 and a 200 day moving average of $54.73.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

