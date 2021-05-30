Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Mack-Cali Realty posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mack-Cali Realty.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 1.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 345,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $5,369,345.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,806.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,107,963 shares of company stock worth $17,006,256. Company insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 50.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mack-Cali Realty has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.52.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

