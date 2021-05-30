Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a drop of 68.7% from the April 29th total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Lynas Rare Earths stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 60,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,053. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -215.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $5.37.

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.