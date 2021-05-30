Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a drop of 68.7% from the April 29th total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Lynas Rare Earths stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 60,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,053. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -215.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $5.37.
Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile
