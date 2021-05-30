Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $25 million-$30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.95 million.

Shares of LAZR traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.51. 3,557,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,386,358. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.96.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Northland Securities upgraded Luminar Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

