Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Short Interest Update

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 60.2% from the April 29th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Logiq stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 28,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,898. Logiq has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $78.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.38.

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.37). Logiq had a negative net margin of 50.89% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The company had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Logiq will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logiq, Inc develops e-commerce, m-commerce, marketing technology (MArTech), and fintech solutions for mobile users in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. It provides AppLogiq, a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to establish their point-of-presence on the web.

