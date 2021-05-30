Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Has $139,000 Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 324.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,800,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 383,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after buying an additional 89,026 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

SCHD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.93. 1,720,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,647. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $78.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.93.

