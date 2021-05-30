LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.78 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LifeMD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get LifeMD alerts:

NASDAQ LFMD traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,895. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.91. LifeMD has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $33.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.78.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LifeMD will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Justin Schreiber bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Stefan Galluppi bought 3,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $39,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,478.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 44,351 shares of company stock worth $404,899. Insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LifeMD stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of LifeMD as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that would offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.