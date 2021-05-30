Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 341,400 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the April 29th total of 989,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE USA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 456,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,632. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $9.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,184 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 87,880 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,671 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 30.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

