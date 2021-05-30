Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 341,400 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the April 29th total of 989,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE USA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 456,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,632. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $9.03.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
Read More: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.