Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,808 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 36.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,335 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,808 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its position in shares of Twitter by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $755,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $500,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,346 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,444 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

