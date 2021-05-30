Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,392 shares of company stock worth $4,809,246 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

Shares of AEP opened at $86.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.93. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

