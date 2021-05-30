Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $732,000 Stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DJD. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 3,689.2% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DJD opened at $44.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average of $40.90. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a one year low of $32.52 and a one year high of $45.81.

