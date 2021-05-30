Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Lear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.13. Lear reported earnings of ($4.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 167.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full year earnings of $13.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.43 to $14.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $18.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.64 to $19.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.46.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $6,042,114. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.36. The company had a trading volume of 365,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lear has a 1 year low of $102.17 and a 1 year high of $197.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.22 and a 200 day moving average of $168.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

