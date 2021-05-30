Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Update

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the April 29th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LEMIF remained flat at $$0.20 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,812. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.25. Leading Edge Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials Corp. explores for and develops a portfolio of raw material projects in Europe. The company primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that comprises four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

