Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,951,867,000 after purchasing an additional 385,985 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after buying an additional 940,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after buying an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,882,000 after buying an additional 39,459 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $728,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $649.85. 842,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,742. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $266.09 and a 52-week high of $669.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $625.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

