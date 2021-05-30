L & S Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,886 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,511,228,000 after acquiring an additional 217,519 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,794,739,000 after purchasing an additional 867,636 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,084,755,000 after purchasing an additional 897,259 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,659,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,107,081,000 after purchasing an additional 73,444 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $714,903,000 after purchasing an additional 281,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.90. The stock had a trading volume of 911,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $166.00 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.25.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

