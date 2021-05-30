L & S Advisors Inc Makes New $7.63 Million Investment in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 64,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,000. Oshkosh comprises 0.9% of L & S Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. L & S Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of Oshkosh at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 1,527.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,562 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,328,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,680,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,545,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at about $503,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.07.

In related news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at $996,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $131.44. The stock had a trading volume of 347,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,596. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.39 and a 200 day moving average of $104.37. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

