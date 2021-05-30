L & S Advisors Inc Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,721,000 after acquiring an additional 302,868 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,979,000 after acquiring an additional 254,556 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,699,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,220,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,032,000 after buying an additional 92,458 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

NYSE:MHK traded down $2.30 on Friday, hitting $210.68. 463,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.58. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.79 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.24.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

MHK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.81.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,890 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.