L Amy Newmark Sells 1,513 Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Stock

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $43,544.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,844.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

L Amy Newmark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, L Amy Newmark sold 1,307 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $37,772.30.

On Thursday, May 20th, L Amy Newmark sold 300 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $8,670.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE opened at $38.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.65. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $41.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.53.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSSE. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $13,670,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $12,260,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $1,588,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $828,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $643,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

