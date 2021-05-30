Kuverit (KUV) Market Cap Hits $575,393.69

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 29th. Kuverit has a market capitalization of $575,393.69 and $36.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kuverit has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One Kuverit coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kuverit alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00072429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00017978 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.55 or 0.00859822 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.10 or 0.08655127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00087607 BTC.

Kuverit Coin Profile

Kuverit is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,404,139,634 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuverit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuverit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.