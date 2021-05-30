Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the April 29th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KNRRY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KNRRY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,104. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.20. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

