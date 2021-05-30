Kirkland’s (KIRK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 1st. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $194.92 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 17.95%.

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $25.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.97. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $34.45.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $171,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,742.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

