Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) Short Interest Update

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the April 29th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 85.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNVKF remained flat at $$35.60 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion and a PE ratio of 1.65. Kinnevik has a 52-week low of $35.24 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

Get Kinnevik alerts:

About Kinnevik

Kinnevik AB formerly known as Investment AB Kinnevik, is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnevik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnevik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.